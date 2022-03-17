WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy summoned the memory of Pearl Harbor and the Sept. 11 terror attacks, Wednesday, in an impassioned video plea to Congress to send more help for Ukraine’s fight against Russia. Lawmakers stood and cheered, and President Joe Biden later announced the US is sending more anti-aircraft and anti-armor weapons and drones.
Biden also declared Russian President Vladimir Putin is a war criminal, the day after the Senate unanimously asked an international investigation of Putin for war crimes in Ukraine.
In a moment of high drama at the Capitol, Zelenskyy livestreamed his speech to a rapt audience of lawmakers on a giant screen, acknowledging from the start that the no-fly zone he has repeatedly sought to “close the sky” to airstrikes on his country may not happen. Biden has resisted that, as well as approval for the US or NATO to send MiG fighter jets from Poland as risking wider war with nuclear-armed Putin.
Instead, Zelenskyy pleaded for other military aid and more drastic economic sanctions to stop the Russian assault with the fate of his country at stake.
Wearing his now trademark army green T-shirt, Zelinskyy began the remarks to “Americans, friends” by invoking the destruction the US suffered. in 1941. when Japan bombed the naval base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, and the 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon by militants who commandeered passenger airplanes to crash into the symbols of Western democracy
and economy.
“Remember Pearl Harbor? … Remember September 11?” Zelenzkyy asked. “Our countries experience the same every day right now.”
Biden, who said he listened to Zelenskyy’s speech at the White House, did not directly respond the the criticism that the US should be doing more for the Ukrainians. But he said, “We are united in our abhorrence of Putin’s depraved onslaught.”
(1) comment
Wars in the past were not as "well televised" as they are today. They have "always been tragic". I wonder if officials in Ukraine are blackmailing Biden, or Biden is using Ukraine to draw our attention away from how much of a loser he is. Inflation is "SOARING" and Biden is an Idiot, and so is Kamattress...They are probably focusing on Stealing and Extorting as much money as they can from America...and could care less about its citizens. It will get worse.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.