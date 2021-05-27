By JON GAMBRELL
Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Yemeni officials demanded answers Wednesday after an Associated Press report highlighted a mysterious air base being built on a Yemeni island in one of the world’s crucial maritime chokepoints.
A lawmaker asked Yemen’s internationally recognized government if the United Arab Emirates built the facility as data in the AP report links the UAE to the construction.
Another official openly criticized the UAE for “undermining” the government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi. A Saudi-led coalition fought on the government’s behalf when it entered Yemen’s long war in 2015 against the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels now holding its capital.
The UAE, home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, has not responded to repeated requests for comment regarding the base and offered no immediate reaction Wednesday to the officials’ comments.
The runway on Mayun Island allows whoever controls it to project power into the strait and easily launch airstrikes into mainland Yemen, convulsed by a yearslong bloody war. It also provides a base for any operations into the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and nearby East Africa.
Satellite images from Planet Labs Inc. obtained by the AP showed dump trucks and graders building a 6,070-foot runway on the island on April 11. By May 18, that work appeared complete, with three hangars constructed on a tarmac just south of the runway. Images from Tuesday showed vehicles parked at the base’s newly built hangars.
A runway of that length can accommodate attack, surveillance and transport aircraft.
