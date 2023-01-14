WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen notified Congress, on Friday, that the US is projected to reach its debt limit, on Thursday, and will then resort to “extraordinary measures” to avoid default.

In a letter to House and Senate leaders, Yellen said her actions will buy time until Congress can pass legislation that will either raise the nation’s $31.4 trillion borrowing authority or suspend it again for a period of time. But she said it’s “critical that Congress act in a timely manner.”

