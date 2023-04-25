DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A yacht carrying three Russians and two Egyptians reportedly went missing days ago off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea. Its owner alleged on Monday that armed pirates took the vessel.
The reported disappearance of the 30 Minutes, a 62-foot yacht registered in Panama to a Russian based in Dubai, comes as other vessels have faced attacks from Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels amid the war tearing apart the Arab world’s poorest nation.
However, the Houthis did not immediately acknowledge taking the vessel and details about the ship remain scarce.
The 30 Minutes last sent location data showing that it was off Farasan Island near Jazan, Saudi Arabia, on April 19, owner Dmitriy Chuguevskiy told The Associated Press. The vessel then disappeared, not reaching Djibouti, where it had been scheduled to arrive, he said.
Chuguevskiy said the ship did not carry an Automatic Identification System transponder, which is standard for ships moving through dangerous or busy waterways.
On Sunday, the Russian Embassy in Saudi Arabia issued a statement saying that “radio contact was lost with the ship.”
Chuguevskiy, however, alleged that the 30 Minutes’ Egyptian captain had been able to make a distress call, heard by Saudi authorities, saying the vessel was under attack by armed pirates.
“Our assumption is they got kidnapped,” Chuguevskiy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.