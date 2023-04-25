DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A yacht carrying three Russians and two Egyptians reportedly went missing days ago off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea. Its owner alleged on Monday that armed pirates took the vessel.

The reported disappearance of the 30 Minutes, a 62-foot yacht registered in Panama to a Russian based in Dubai, comes as other vessels have faced attacks from Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels amid the war tearing apart the Arab world’s poorest nation.

