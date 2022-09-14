CHICAGO — A 21-year-old sailor was laid to rest, Tuesday, following a decades-long effort to identify remains pulled from Pearl Harbor, more than 80 years after he was killed in the attack that propelled the United States into World War II.

Members of Herbert “Bert” Jacobson’s family waited all their lives to attend a memorial for the young man they knew about but never met. Jacobson was among the more than 400 sailors and Marines killed on the USS Oklahoma during the Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

