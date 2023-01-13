WORLD
Workers missing after explosion at propane site in Quebec
SAINT-ROCH-DE-L’ACHIGAN, Quebec — An explosion hit a propane facility in Quebec, on Thursday, and several workers were missing, municipal officials said.
Quebec provincial police said evacuations were underway in St-Roch-de-l’Achigan, a town about 30 miles north of Montreal.
Stéphanie Therrien, deputy director general for the Montcalm regional municipality, said three or four employees were unaccounted for.
The regional municipality said more explosions were possible because of the propane tanks on site and it warned people to stay away.
Therrien said authorities had established an evacuation zone extending one kilometer (a half mile) out from the site.
The local ambulance service said paramedics were present but had not been able to approach the scene because of the danger.
Israeli army kills 3 Palestinians during raids
JERUSALEM — The Palestinian Health Ministry says the Israeli military shot and killed three Palestinians during arrest raids in the occupied West Bank. The military said soldiers in Qalandia refugee camp were being struck by stones and responded with live fire. Palestinian health officials also said the Israeli army killed a 25-year-old and 18-year-old during a raid into the village of Qabatiya in the northern West Bank. Thursday’s shootings were the latest bloodshed in months of violence. Israel has been conducting nightly raids in the territory, since last spring.
NATION
CIA chief in rare visit to Libya
TRIPOLI, Libya — The CIA chief has met with one of Libya’s rival prime ministers, the government in the country’s capital of Tripoli said, Thursday. It was a rare visit by a senior US official to the war-torn country, currently split between two rival administrations.
The Tripoli-based government said CIA Director William Burns and Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah discussed cooperation, economic and security issues. It also posted a hand-shaking photo of the two on one of its social media pages.
The statement gave no indication as to when exactly the meeting took place. There was no immediate comment from Washington about Burns’ trip.
