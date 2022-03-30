WORLD
Advocates: Nations must move faster to protect biodiversity
GENEVA — Environmentalists are criticizing slow progress at a UN-backed meeting of nearly all the world’s countries toward beefing up protections for biodiversity on Earth, ahead of a crucial meeting expected later this year in China where delegates could sign a global agreement.
A total of 195 countries — but not the United States — which are parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity wrapped up a two-week meeting, Tuesday, that aimed to make progress toward a deal to prevent the loss of biodiversity and avoid the extinction of many vulnerable species. It also addresses the emergence of pathogens like the Coronavirus, which damage both lives and livelihoods.
Delegates agreed to hold an interim meeting in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, in June, before a high-level conference known as COP15 in Kunming, China, at a still-undecided date later this year.
“Biodiversity is securing our own survival on this planet. It is not a joking matter,” said Francis Ogwal of Uganda, a meeting co-chair. “Every day that you live as a human being is on biodiversity.”
NATION
Utah couple accused of using electric shocks on two kids
OGDEN, Utah — A mother and her boyfriend have been arrested in Utah on allegations that they inflicted electric shocks to discipline two children while they were handcuffed to each other, police said.
Video security footage shows the two adults using “an electronic shocking device,” last Saturday, to shock the woman’s children on their backs and arms, police in the city of Ogden said in arrest records.
The six-year-old girl and the five-year-old boy jerked their bodies in response and tried to avoid being shocked, but could not because they were handcuffed together and, at one point, restrained by the boyfriend, the arrest records said.
Police did not describe the device that was used and did not immediately respond to a telephone message seeking more details about the incident or where the children went upon their mother’s arrest.
The suspects were arrested on child abuse charges, Saturday, and were detained, Tuesday, without bail.
Jail records did not list attorneys who could comment for the couple and a woman who answered a phone listed for the female suspect said she had no comment.
