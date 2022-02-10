WORLD
Ex-EU commissioner pleads innocent in Malta to bribery
VALLETTA, Malta — A former European Union health commissioner pleaded innocent in a Maltese courtroom, on Wednesday, to charges of bribery and influence trading bribery charges.
John Dalli, who is Maltese, served in the commission post from 2010 to 2012. He has steadfastly maintained his innocence on both accusations.
The case in Malta grew out of a probe of an alleged attempt by one of Dalli’s political canvassers to solicit a 60-million euro bribe to help overturn an EU-wide ban on a form of smokeless tobacco when Dalli was serving as commissioner. The canvasser allegedly mentioned Dalli’s name during the alleged solicitation.
The canvasser separately had been charged with influence trading, in 2012. That case is still pending.
NATION
Louisiana Senate candidate burns Confederate flag in new ad
NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana candidate for the US Senate burns a Confederate flag in his latest video ad, released, Wednesday.
Gary Chambers, a Baton Rouge community activist and Democrat, is seen hanging a large Confederate battle flag on a line with clothespins before dousing it with fuel and setting it ablaze.
“We must burn what remains of the Confederacy down,” Chambers says in a voiceover as he condemns a system that is “producing measurable inequity,” for Black people, including high rates of poverty and low access to health insurance.
The ad comes three weeks after Chambers’ last major ad, which showed him smoking marijuana. In that ad, Chambers, who is Black, decries racial disparities in arrests for the drug.
Two killed in Pa. shooting
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A shooter killed two people in Pennsylvania’s capital, early Wednesday, and then led police on a chase that ended when the suspect’s car crashed into a school bus carrying several students, authorities said. No children were injured.
Three other people were wounded in the shooting in Harrisburg, shortly before 7 a.m., police said. The victims were found inside a home.
Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo told WGAL-TV that police were in the area serving an unrelated search warrant when they were approached by a young girl who had blood on her. The child directed officers to a home where the victims were found. The two people killed were adults, Chardo said, while another child was among the wounded.
