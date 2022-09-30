WORLD
Members of extreme Jewish sect escape Mexican shelter
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
WORLD
Members of extreme Jewish sect escape Mexican shelter
HUIXTLA, Mexico — About 20 members of an extreme ultra-orthodox Jewish sect overpowered guards and escaped a government shelter in southern Mexico where they had been held since one of their leaders was arrested, last Friday, on organized crime and human trafficking allegations.
Mostly made up of children wearing long, flowing robes, members of the Lev Tahor sect pushed their way out of the complex, Wednesday night, climbing over one guard from a private security company who had fallen to the ground. The federal government’s shelter for children and families in Huixtla usually receives migrants detained by immigration officials.
They climbed aboard a waiting truck outside and headed toward Mexico’s border with Guatemala. Local police, National Guard and Mexico’s immigration agency said they did not pursue them.
On Friday, authorities arrested Menachem Endel Alter of Jerusalem, and Moshe Yosef Rosner of New York, leaders of the Lev Tahor sect.
NATION
New Mexico Senate Rules Committee chair Ivey-Soto resigns
SANTA FE, N.M. — Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, who has been accused of sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior, resigned his position, Thursday, as chair of the New Mexico Senate Rules Committee.
In a one-page resignation letter to Senate Democratic leadership, Ivey-Soto said he didn’t want to be a distraction to the work of the Senate or harm it as an institution.
The letter didn’t directly mention the allegations against Ivey-Soto, which he has vigorously denied.
Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart removed Ivey-Soto from his position as chairman of the New Mexico Finance Authority interim committee, on Saturday.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.