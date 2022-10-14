WORLD
Turkish parliament OKs disputed bill to fight disinformation
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
WORLD
Turkish parliament OKs disputed bill to fight disinformation
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s parliament passed a contentious bill, Thursday, that amends press and social media laws with the stated aim of combatting fake news and disinformation.
Critics fear that as elections loom, the measure will be used to further crack down on social media and independent reporting.
The 40-article legislation was approved with the votes of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s governing party and its nationalist allies, which together hold a majority in parliament.
The vote came following raucous sessions in parliament, which saw opposition legislators clap and shout to disrupt proceedings, hold up signs denouncing what they called the “censorship law” and one lawmaker smash a smartphone with a hammer.
NATION
Parkland school shooter receives life sentence for killing 17
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A jury spared Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz from the death penalty, Thursday, for killing 17 people at a Parkland high school, in 2018, sending him to prison for the remainder of his life in a decision that left many families of the victims angered, baffled and in tears.
“This is insane. Everyone knows right? This is insane,” Chen Wang, cousin of shooting victim Peter Wang, said at a news conference after the jury’s decision was read. “We need justice.”
Cruz, 24, pleaded guilty, a year ago to murdering 14 students and three staff members, and wounding 17 others, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, on Feb. 14, 2018.
The three-month trial to determine whether he should be executed included graphic videos and photos from the massacre and its aftermath, heart-wrenching testimony from victims’ family members and a tour of the still blood-spattered building.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.