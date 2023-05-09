WORLD
Senegal’s opposition leader gets suspended jail sentence
DAKAR, Senegal — Senegal’s main opposition leader on Monday was given a six-month suspended prison sentence by an appeals court in the West African nation over a defamation case brought against him by a government minister.
The court ruling against Ousmane Sonko prevents President Macky Sall’s most prominent political rival from running in next year’s presidential election, but can be appealed again.
Sonko was ordered to pay 200 million West African francs ($336,000) in damages and interest by Judge Mamadou Cissé.
If Sonko doesn’t pay the fine, the judge can order his imprisonment.
Macron leads ceremony marking end of WWII in Europe
PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron has led the traditional ceremony on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, commemorating the day that marked the end of World War II in Europe in 1945. Flanked by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, Macron laid a wreath Monday at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier under the Arc de Triomphe monument.
Amid ongoing opposition to Macron and his contested pension reforms, police banned gatherings around the area of the ceremony in the French capital, and in Lyon where the president traveled later in the day. Authorities are being vigilant to ensure that a “casserolade” or the loud banging of pots and pans in protest does not distract from the commemorations.
NATION
County officials vow to fight NYC mayor’s migrant bus plan
NEW YORK — Officials representing a suburban New York county where New York City’s mayor wants to send asylum seekers are vowing to fight the plan by enforcing a state of emergency. Rockland County Executive Ed Day, a Republican, aid Monday that his county is not equipped to house the migrants.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Friday that he planned to bus up to
300 single adult male migrants to hotels in Rockland and neighboring Orange counties. Day responded by announcing a state of emergency Saturday. The state of emergency would include $2,000 per migrant per day for the hotels and for any municipality that sends migrants to Rockland.
