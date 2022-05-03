WORLD
Female Indigenous leader takes office in Panama
PANAMA CITY — The first elected female leader of Panama’s Wounaan Indigenous group has taken office. The inauguration of Aulina Ismare Opua marks a strengthening of women’s positions in the country’s Indigenous communities. Recently, Elena Cruz Guerra won the leadership of the Indigenous territory of Ngäbe-Buglé. And a woman from the Guna community was elected to the national congress, in 2019.
NATION
Witnesses describe panic after shootings at Mississippi festival
JACKSON, Miss. — People enjoying a Mississippi crawfish festival scattered and ran after hearing a barrage of gunfire, late Saturday, at the state fairgrounds, witnesses said.
A law enforcement officer shot and killed one of the people suspected of firing shots during the Mississippi Mudbug Festival, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said.
The sheriff said two or three people exchanged gunfire, at about 10 p.m., Saturday, in and around a vehicle at a fairgrounds parking lot, about 1 mile from the state Capitol. He said multiple shots were fired toward the midway. Jones said two juveniles were detained for questioning, and authorities recovered a car, two rifles and a pistol from the scene.
