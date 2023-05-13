WORLD
Pakistani court frees former Prime Minister Imran Khan
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan has left a high court in Islamabad after it granted him broad protection from arrest in multiple legal cases. Friday’s ruling is a victory for the former prime minister in his standoff with the government that sparked days of rioting by his followers.
The Islamabad High Court gave Khan protection from arrest for two weeks in connection to a graft charge and protection until Monday on other charges against him. The government, which had vowed to bring Khan into custody, said it would respect the ruling. Khan faces around 100 charges including fomenting violence and corruption.
NATION
Texas woman killed by boyfriend
DALLAS — A 26-year-old woman from Texas was shot and killed by her boyfriend after getting an abortion in another state, Dallas police said. He was jailed on a murder charge as of Friday.
Texas banned abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy in September 2021. But nearly all abortions have been halted in Texas since Roe v. Wade was overturned last summer, except in cases of medical emergency.
Gabriella Gonzalez was with her boyfriend, 22-year-old Harold Thompson, in a Dallas parking lot Wednesday when he tried to put her in a chokehold, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. She had returned from Colorado the night before.
“It is believed that the suspect was the father of the child,” the affidavit said. “The suspect did not want (Gonzalez) to get an abortion.”
Surveillance video from the parking lot shows Gonzalez “shrugs him off,” police said, and the two continue walking. Thompson then pulls out a gun and shoots Gonzalez in the head. She falls to the ground and Thompson shoots her multiple times before running away, the affidavit said.
Clergy criticizes North Carolina’s proposed restrictions
RALEIGH, NC — Clergy and other opponents of a bill further restricting abortion in North Carolina say the measure is another effort by the Republican-controlled General Assembly to harm the state’s low-income residents. Civil rights leader the Rev. William Barber of Goldsboro and other ministers gathered inside the Legislative Building on Friday to speak against the legislation.
