WORLD
US and 10 countries condemn North Korean missile launch
UNITED NATIONS — The United States and 10 other countries on Monday condemned North Korea’s latest ballistic missile launch and urged the UN Security Council to respond, saying its inaction erodes the credibility of the UN’s most powerful body and undermines global efforts to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons.
US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield read a statement from the 11 countries after a closed Security Council briefing on North Korea’s 11th ballistic missile launch since the beginning of the year on Saturday, which was detected by its neighbors. Experts say the launches are an attempt to add new weapons systems to the North’s arsenal and pressure the United States into making concessions amid stalled diplomacy.
NATION
Trial starts for lawsuit over Denver police use of force
DENVER — The trial for a lawsuit accusing Denver police of using indiscriminate force two years ago against people protesting the killing of George Floyd started, Monday, in federal court.
Opening statements will come after a jury is seated for what lawyers involved in the case believe is the first trial of a lawsuit challenging police tactics during the protests that erupted across the United States.
About a dozen lawsuits have been filed on behalf of over 60 people injured or arrested in Denver’s protests, including several from people who were shot in the eye with less-lethal ammunition amid the demonstrations in the city over several days starting May 28, 2020, according to The Denver Post.
Man forfeits $57,000 Pokemon card, gets prison for loan scam
DUBLIN, Ga. — A Georgia man was sentenced to three years in prison after illegally obtaining a Coronavirus relief loan and using more than $57,000 of the money to buy a collectable Pokemon card, authorities said, Monday.
Vinath Oudomsine of Dublin, Georgia, agreed to forfeit the costly trading card, which featured the Pokemon character Charizard, as part of a plea agreement, acting US Attorney David Estes of the Southern District of Georgia said in a news release.
Oudomsine, 31, pleaded guilty in October to a single count of wire fraud. Prosecutors said in a legal filing that he submitted false information to the US Small Business Administration last year when applying for a COVID-19 relief loan for an “entertainment services” business he claimed to own.
