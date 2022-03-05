WORLD
Tanzanian opposition leader Mbowe freed
DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania — Tanzanian opposition leader Freeman Mbowe was freed, Friday, after spending more than 200 days in prison for terror-related charges, sparking jubilation from supporters who had called his treatment politically motivated.
Tanzania’s director of public prosecution in a court document said the office was no longer interested in prosecuting the case against Mbowe and his three co-accused.
The four had faced charges of conspiracy to commit terrorist acts, providing funds to commit terrorist acts, participating in a terrorist meeting and possessing property for the commission of terrorist acts.
Religious leaders and other opposition figures, including the exiled Tundu Lissu, had asked President Samia Suluhu Hassan to drop criminal charges they described as baseless.
NATION
Massive Hawaii taro root could be largest ever harvested
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii — A super-sized taro root has been harvested on Hawaii’s Big Island.
The 50-pound corm, which is the root of a taro plant, was grown on Aina ‘Ahiu Farm in Hawaii Island’s South Kona district and could possibly be the largest on record, West Hawaii Today reported, Wednesday.
The US Department of Agriculture says taro plants usually weigh between one and two pounds. This one — including corm, stalk and leaves — weighed close to 100 pounds.
Clarence and Nellie Medeiros, who harvested the plant, said it could feed about 180 people.
The couple plans to submit the specimen to the Guinness Book of World Records.
The current Guinness record is a seven pound root grown in China in 2009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.