WORLD
Mexico finds three million rounds of ammo in bust
MEXICO CITY — The Mexican army and National Guard said, Thursday, they found almost three million rounds of ammunition and at least 16 fully automatic, belt-fed machine guns in raids this week on several houses in the northern border state of Sonora.
The Defense Department said the seizure was the biggest haul of illegal ammunition in recent memory in Mexico.
The ammo, more than enough to supply a battalion-size force, was found in the city of Navojoa during raids, Tuesday and Wednesday. Navojoa is a crossroads town in the southern part of Sonora several hundred miles from the US border.
Sonora has been the scene of bloody turf battles between factions of the Sinaloa cartel and gangs allied with fugitive drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero.
The total amount of material seized was 2.83 million rounds, 14,722 magazines, and 128 rifles of different calibers, authorities said. There were also six .50-caliber sniper rifles and 19 machine guns, of which at least 16 appeared to be belt-fed, they said.
NATION
Shipwreck discovered in Lake Superior, 131 years later
DEER PARK, Mich. — A ship carrying a load of coal when it sank in a storm in 1891 has been discovered in Lake Superior off Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
The Atlanta is well-preserved in the extremely cold lake, the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society said, Thursday.
The shipwreck group posted photos and video with the name of the ship clearly visible at a depth of more than 600 feet, roughly 35 miles off Deer Park, Michigan.
“It is truly ornate and still beautiful after 130 years on the bottom of Lake Superior,” said Bruce Lynn, executive director of the shipwreck society.
The group said sonar technology had a critical role in locating the Atlanta.
The ship, which had its sails down, was being towed by another vessel when the line snapped during a storm, according to the group. Crew members got into a lifeboat, though only two survived when that boat overturned.
