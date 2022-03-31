WORLD
North Macedonia’s population shrank by nearly 10% since 2002
SKOPJE, North Macedonia — North Macedonia has lost nearly 10% of its population over the last two decades mostly due to emigration, statistics officials said, on Wednesday, announcing the official results of a 2021 census.
The population decrease came mainly as a result of young people leaving the country, which is one of the poorest in Europe, over the last decade to find better paid jobs in Europe, the United States, Australia and New Zealand.
NATION
Biden receives second booster, presses Congress
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass billions of dollars in additional funding to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, on Wednesday, as he received a second booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine a day after federal regulators approved a fourth shot for those aged 50 and older.
Biden, 79, spoke as his administration rolled out COVID.gov, designed to be a one-stop website to help people in the United States access COVID-19 tests, vaccines and treatments, along with status updates on infection rates where they live. Biden pressed lawmakers to provide additional funding “immediately” to ensure continued supply of the tools that have helped the nation begin to emerge from the pandemic.
