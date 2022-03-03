WORLD
South African court rules new Zulu king can be crowned
CAPE TOWN, South Africa — A new Zulu king can be crowned in South Africa after a court settled a dispute, Wednesday, over whether the prince named as heir to the throne last year had a rightful claim to it.
A KwaZulu-Natal high court judge in the city of Pietermaritzburg ruled that Prince Misuzulu KaZwelithini, the eldest surviving son of the late king, is the “undisputed successor to the throne.”
The Zulu king has a largely ceremonial role in South Africa but holds great significance for the 12 million Zulus who make up the country’s largest ethnic group. The king also inherits control over large portions of land and a significant fortune.
Florida governor admonishes some students
TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a fierce opponent of Coronavirus mask and vaccine mandates, grew visibly annoyed and admonished a group of students for wearing face masks at a news conference, Wednesday.
DeSantis, a Republican, approached the students and asked them to remove their masks as they waited for him at the news conference at the University of South Florida in Tampa.
“You do not have to wear those masks. I mean, please take them off. Honestly, it’s not doing anything. We’ve got to stop with this COVID theater. So if you wanna wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous,” he said, letting out an audible sigh and shaking his head.
DeSantis is running for reelection and is considered to be a potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate. His opposition to masks and vaccines has drawn national attention, and his administration has banned mask mandates in schools.
DeSantis’ office did not immediately return an email seeking comment.
