WORLD
Brazil’s education minister resigns
SAO PAULO — Brazil’s education minister resigned, Monday, amid a scandal involving evangelical pastors demanding bribes, months ahead of the country’s presidential election.
Brazil’s official gazette said President Jair Bolsonaro accepted Milton Ribeiro’s resignation, making him the fourth education minister to exit since the start of the administration in 2019.
Bolsonaro has been facing public pressure to remove Ribeiro given the allegations could further dent the far-right leader’s reelection chances in October. Conservative evangelicals have been a key constituency of Bolsonaro, who is trailing former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in preliminary polls.
Brazilian media published several stories and leaked audio recordings since last week, alleging that two pastors served as unofficial advisers to the education ministry. They were reportedly favoring municipalities run by their allies, and demanding bribes including a kilogram of gold.
Newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported that the outgoing minister said Bolsonaro had authorized him to attend to the two pastors. The newspaper posted a recording of Ribeiro telling several mayors that the government prioritized municipalities whose requests were backed by the duo.
The Supreme Court has authorized prosecutors to investigate.
NATION
Kentucky man indicted in shooting case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky man who police said fired a handgun at a Louisville mayoral candidate has been indicted on attempted murder and endangerment charges.
Quintez Brown, 21, was arrested shortly after the Feb. 14 shooting. The mayoral candidate, Craig Greenberg, was not hit by the gunfire at his campaign office but said a bullet grazed his sweater.
A grand jury in Louisville, on Monday, indicted Brown on one count of attempted murder and four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. Four of Greenberg’s staffers were nearby when the shooting occurred, according to a media release from Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine.
Brown has been on home incarceration with an ankle monitor since he was released on bond shortly after his arrest. A group called the Louisville Community Bail Fund paid the $100,000 cash bond, prompting outrage from Greenberg, who said it was “impossible to believe” Brown could be released from jail after the shooting.
Brown’s lawyer said at a hearing last month that Brown has “serious mental issues.”
Greenberg, a Democrat, said he was at his campaign headquarters when a man appeared in the doorway and began firing multiple rounds. A staffer managed to shut the door, which they barricaded using tables and desks, and the suspect fled. Brown was apprehended about a half-mile from the office and arrested.
