WORLD
North Macedonia charges eight for antiquities smuggling
SKOPJE, North Macedonia — Eight men have been charged in connection with an antiquities smuggling case in North Macedonia, where ancient artifacts were dug up in illegal excavations across the country to be sold to foreign buyers, the prosecutor’s office said, Friday.
The alleged illegal excavations and sales occurred, in 2020 and 2021. The eight were arrested, in September 2021, following police raids on their homes and other properties connected to them in 10 locations in the southwestern town of Bitola and the northwestern town of Tetovo.
During the raids, police seized a large number of artifacts, including ancient figurines and jewelry, as well as firearms, metal detectors and computer hard drives.
The public prosecution office said in a statement the two main suspects allegedly led dozens of illegal excavations beginning, in May 2020, to supply buyers in Albania, Croatia, Greece, Serbia, Turkey and the United States.
Six of the eight are under house arrest while the two suspects believed to have been the organizers are in custody. All eight were charged with destruction of archaeological sites and violating laws protecting antiquities,. The two alleged ringleaders were also charged with forming a criminal organization, and potentially face a combined maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.
No trial date has been set.
Antiquities are protected by law in North Macedonia, and only state institutions are allowed to excavate and own them.
NATION
Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride
ORLANDO, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy fell to his death late at night from a free-fall amusement park ride that is taller than the Statue of Liberty along a busy street in the heart of Orlando’s tourist district.
Sheriff’s officials and emergency crews responded to a call late Thursday at the Orlando Free Fall ride, which opened late last year at Icon Park on the city’s International Drive.
The teen was identified Friday as Tyre Sampson, who was visiting central Florida from Missouri with a friend’s family. Detectives investigating the death will look into whether it was intentional or accidental, said Orange County Sheriff John Mina.
“It appears to be just a terrible tragedy,” Mina said. “We will see moving forward what that results in.”
Sampson was taken to a hospital, where he died, sheriff’s officials said. No additional details about the teen or the incident were immediately released.
A video aired by NBC’s “Today” show, Friday morning, appears to show passengers on the ride discussing issues with a seat restraint, Thursday night. The ride then began its trek up the tower before someone is later seen falling from the ride.
The ride stands 430 feet tall, and is billed as the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower, according to the park’s website.
New Orleans school Board reverses little known ban on Jazz
NEW ORLEANS — With its president saying it had racist origins, the New Orleans school Board has unanimously reversed a little known but century-old ban on Jazz in schools in a city which played a huge role in developing Jazz and where it is still played nightly at various venues.
“I’m very glad that we can rescind this policy. I want to acknowledge it. It was rooted in racism,” Orleans Parish School Board President Olin Parker said during the meeting, Thursday night. “And I also want to acknowledge the tremendous contributions of our students and especially of our band directors, whose legacy continues from 1922 through present day.”
The Board’s resolution said it wanted “to correct the previous action of the School Board and to encourage Jazz music and Jazz dance in schools.”
Board minutes from March 24, 1922, said “it was decided that Jazz music and Jazz dancing would be abolished in the public schools.” One member — who walked out on a special meeting called at the end of the session because reporters were not allowed to cover it — abstained from voting on Jazz.
Officials told The Times Picayune /The New Orleans Advocate that the 1922 Board members were trying to distance students from a genre with African American origins.
A copy of a news clipping from 1922, posted on the newspaper’s website, did not mention race. It quoted the resolution’s sponsor, “Mrs. A. Baumgartner,” as saying she had seen “a lot of rough dancing” at after-school events. “This cheek-to-cheek dancing is terrible,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.