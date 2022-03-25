WORLD
UK officers reassigned after strip search outcry
LONDON — London’s Metropolitan Police said, Thursday, that two officers who strip-searched a Black teenage girl at her school have been moved from front-line duties after a public outcry over the case.
A child safeguarding report conducted by local authorities found that the 15-year-old, who is only identified as “Child Q,” was strip-searched by female police officers at her school in 2020 without another adult present and with the knowledge that she was menstruating.
The teenager’s teachers had called police after reporting that she smelled “strongly of cannabis.” The girl was searched in the school’s medical room, and her mother was not contacted in advance. No drugs were found.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has described reports of the incident as “deeply distressing and deeply concerning.” Hundreds have gathered in London for anti-racism protests in solidarity with the girl and her family over the weekend.
The Metropolitan Police has apologized and said the incident “should never have happened.”
The teenager is taking legal action against the police force, with the hope of securing commitments that such incidents never take place again.
NATION
Minnesota House votes to divest from Russia
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota House voted unanimously, Wednesday, to divest the state’s pension funds from Russia, joining states across the US in putting financial pressure on the country over its war in Ukraine.
Minnesota’s public employee pensions funds had an estimated $53 million worth of investments in Russia before its invasion of Ukraine. The value of those investments has fallen to less than $10 million, according to Democratic Rep. Sydney Jordan, whose northeast Minneapolis district is home to a sizeable Ukrainian American community.
The bill, which also applies to Belarus, now goes to the Senate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.