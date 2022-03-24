WORLD
Western powers deplore Kosovo’s rejection of their mediation
PRISTINA, Kosovo — The United States and four European countries, on Wednesday, criticized Kosovo’s rejection of their “constructive proposal” for allowing the Balkan nation’s ethnic Serb minority to vote in neighboring Serbia’s April 3 election.
In a joint statement, the US, France Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom said they had spent months “intensely engaged” with Kosovo and Serbia “to find a pragmatic solution” for the participation of ethnic Serb citizens of Kosovo in the election.
“We acknowledge that it is the Kosovo government’s prerogative to decide whether or not to permit facilitation of voting in another country’s elections, read the statement from the five Western nations. “With this decision, Kosovo’s government failed to demonstrate its commitment to the principle of protecting the civil and political rights of all its citizens, including of members of minority groups.”
The statement did not describe what the rejected proposal entailed.
Kosovo’s prime minister, Albin Kurti, said his Cabinet has not decided against facilitating voting in Serbia’s election, but he insisted the two countries first need to have a preliminary agreement on
the issue.
NATION
Woman convicted in death of boy, 12, faces life term
ANNVILLE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania woman has been convicted of first- and third-degree murder in the death of a 12-year-old boy authorities said was starved and beaten before his death, almost two years ago.
Jurors deliberated for less than an hour, Tuesday, before convicting 37-year-old Kimberly Maurer of all charges including child endangerment, involuntary manslaughter and criminal conspiracy in the May 2020 death of 12-year-old Maxwell Schollenberger, the Lebanon Daily News reported.
Defense attorney Andrew Race said, Wednesday, that his client faces a mandatory life term without possibility of parole when she is sentenced, June 1.
Lebanon County authorities said the boy’s naked, feces-covered body was found in a soiled bed in a room that was caked with feces and urine. He had a broken eye socket and multiple signs of blunt force trauma, and the cause of death was attributed to prolonged starvation, malnutrition and blunt force trauma, officials said.
In September 2020, authorities accused Scott Schollenberger Jr., 43, and Maurer, his fiancée, of keeping the boy in a dark room for years, starving him and beating him while treating their other children well. The boy’s room had no lights and duct tape closed the shades while metal hooks kept the room locked from outside, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.