Nygard to face US extradition after Canada case
TORONTO — Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard is set to be extradited to the United States to faces sex-related charges there, but only once his criminal case in Canada is completed.
Federal Justice Minister David Lametti said he issued an order to that effect, Tuesday.
“It is important that our Canadian legal process is completed so that all parties, including victims, have an opportunity to see justice served,” he said in a tweet.
Nygard, 80, was first arrested in Winnipeg in 2020 under the Extradition Act after being charged with nine sex-related counts in New York.
Authorities in the US allege he used his position in the fashion industry to lure women and girls.
The extradition request from the US laid out allegations from seven complainants who are expected to testify at his trial in that country.
The complainants allege they were coerced into having sex with Nygard through financial means or physical force.
Police chief: Fight over spilled drink led to fatal shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — An argument over a spilled drink led to a shooting that killed two people, including a reporter, and injured three others outside a downtown Norfolk restaurant and bar over the weekend, according to the city’s police chief.
Chief Larry Boone told the Downtown Norfolk Civic League on Monday night that the argument began inside Chicho’s Pizza Backstage early Saturday, but ended with a shooting outside, news outlets reported. Sierra Jenkins, 25, a reporter for The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press, and Devon Harris, 25, of Portsmouth, were caught in the line of fire and killed, police said. Three others were injured.
Jenkins grew up in Norfolk and graduated from Georgia State University. She worked as an intern at Atlanta Magazine and CNN before joining The Pilot in December 2020.
“This is another incident in which conflict resolution did not exist,” Boone said.
Investigators do not have solid leads on a suspect, but Boone said he is “cautiously optimistic” they will make an arrest based on where the shooting occurred.
Witnesses were still being interviewed and reward money is being considered, Boone said.
The early Saturday shooting in downtown Norfolk was just one incident in a violent 20-hour stretch in Hampton Roads that left at least 15 people shot, four of them fatally, The Virginian-Pilot reported.
Despite a staffing shortage, stepped-up patrols downtown will begin, Thursday, for better peace-of-mind downtown, Boone said. Extra personnel will come from specialty units to complement officers who patrol the downtown area, he said.
