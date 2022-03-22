WORLD
Israeli PM, UAE crown prince in Egypt for diplomatic talks
CAIRO — Israel’s prime minister and the crown prince of Abu Dhabi were in Egypt for meetings with its president, on Monday, officials said, including discussions on the repercussions of the war in Ukraine.
The previously unannounced meetings came as Israel seeks to mediate between warring Russia and Ukraine. Egypt and the UAE have grown relationships with Russia in past years, though both joined a UN General Assembly vote calling on it to stop its invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
NATION
Detroit reaches $7.5M deal in wrongful conviction lawsuit
DETROIT — The city of Detroit has reached a $7.5 million settlement with a man who entered prison as a teenager and spent eight years there before a prosecutor agreed to drop four murder convictions.
Davontae Sanford was just 15 when he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the fatal shootings of four people in 2007.
But the case took a strange turn when a professional hit man, Vincent Smothers, stepped forward and said he was responsible for the killings, not Sanford.
The financial settlement with Sanford is on the Detroit City Council’s agenda, Tuesday.
Although he pleaded guilty, Sanford later insisted he was innocent and took a plea deal only because he felt helpless and poorly represented by a lawyer. He was 14 at the time of the murders.
In 2016, the convictions were dropped at the request of Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy and Sanford was released from prison.
