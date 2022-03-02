WORLD
Mexico: Videotaped ‘massacre’ may have been gun battle
MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities said, Tuesday, a suspected massacre of about a dozen men seen lined up against a wall by drug cartel gunmen may have in fact just been a shootout between rival factions of the same cartel.
Ricardo Mejía, the assistant secretary of public safety, said no bodies have appeared, and bullet holes where the men were standing don’t look like they were made by a firing squad.
But the scenario that Mejía described could explain why the gunmen went to such pains to erase the confrontation, including power-washing blood from the street.
Both the gunmen and their victims apparently belonged to the same drug cartel, and the Jalisco cartel frowns on internal battles.
The men are seen lined up against a wall in a video apparently shot by a resident of the town San Jose de Gracia in the western state of Michoacan on Sunday.
Posted on social media, the video shows the men and then bursts of gunfire broke out and smoke covered the scene.
The camera cuts away, but some assumed all the men — perhaps as many as 17 — died.
NATION
Bird flu found at sixth Indiana turkey farm
INDIANAPOLIS — Avian influenza has been detected in a sixth commercial poultry flock in southern Indiana, state officials said, Tuesday.
Laboratory testing of a fourth commercial turkey flock in Dubois County has come back as presumptively positive for the virus, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health said. The samples are being verified at the US Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Iowa.
Pending test results should indicate if it is the same strain of the virus that has been found elsewhere and if it is highly pathogenic.
Officials have begun euthanizing the 16,500 birds at the latest farm to prevent the spread of the disease.
Animal Health Board staff have reached out to known hobby/backyard poultry owners in the area to schedule testing of birds there, it said.
The agency said avian influenza does not present an immediate public health concern and no human cases of avian influenza viruses have been detected in the US.
The turkey infections are the first confirmation of highly pathogenic bird flu in commercial poultry in the US since 2020, the US Department of Agriculture has said.
A January 2016 outbreak of bird flu in Dubois County affected 11 poultry farms, resulting in the loss of more than 400,000 birds, the Animal Health Board said.
