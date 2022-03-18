WORLD
Ex- Honduras first lady convicted of corruption
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — A court in Honduras convicted former first lady Rosa Elena Bonilla of corruption, Thursday, for the second time.
Bonilla was sentenced to 58 years in prison, in September 2019, for embezzling more than $1 million in government money, between 2010 and 2014, when her husband Porfirio Lobo was president.
But the Supreme Court of Justice overturned her conviction, six months later, citing procedural problems and ordering a new trial.
On Thursday, that second trial resulted in a conviction too.
Honduras’ court system said via Twitter, Thursday, that the court had unanimously convicted Bonilla of embezzlement and fraud. Her private secretary at the time, Saúl Escobar was also convicted,Thursday.
The court ordered them jailed while awaiting sentencing, which was scheduled for Monday.
NATION
Commuter bus shooting in Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Two people were killed and two others were
wounded, Thursday, during shooting on a South Florida commuter bus, officials said.
The shooting occurred on a Broward County Transit bus just outside the Fort Lauderdale police headquarters, but no officers were involved in the shooting, police said on Twitter.
One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second died at the hospital, police said. The two others remained at the hospital.
Three other people were injured when the bus crashed into their car, officials said. They were treated at the scene.
Police said the shooter was in custody and did not believe there was any further threat to the public.
