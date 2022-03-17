WORLD
Canada to drop COVID tests for vaccinated visitors: official
TORONTO — Canada will no longer require a pre-arrival COVID-19 test for vaccinated travelers, as of April 1.
A senior government official confirmed the change, Wednesday, speaking on condition of anonymity due to lack of authorization to speak publicly ahead of the announcement, this week.
Last month, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced that travelers coming to Canada would be able to present a negative rapid-antigen test at the border as an alternative to a more costly molecular test.
The United States still requires a negative COVID-19 test to enter.
NATION
Hate crime charge for teen
HOUMA, La. — A white high-schooler has been charged with a hate crime after being caught on video throwing cotton balls at a Black student and whipping him with his belt, authorities said, Wednesday.
The 15-year-old freshman at Vandebilt Catholic High School in Houma was arrested, Tuesday, on battery and hate crime charges after authorities reviewed a recording showing what happened inside the cafeteria, on March 9.
The video shows the white student walking up behind a Black student sitting in the crowded lunchroom. He throws a handful of cotton balls at him, and then whips him repeatedly with his belt until the Black student stands and pushes him, news outlets reported.
“I’m very pleased that the school took a front stand on this,” Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said in a news release.
“When we received the complaint, we immediately put our detectives on it. They worked through the weekend so we could get to this point,” Soignet said.
