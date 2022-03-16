WORLD
Journalists handed jail terms in Belarus
LVIV, Ukraine — Journalists of Belarus’ oldest newspaper were handed prison terms, Tuesday, in the latest move in a relentless government crackdown on independent media.
Nasha Niva’s chief editor Yahor Martsinovich and journalist Andrey Skurko each were sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison on charges of dodging communal payments they have rejected as politically driven. Martsinovich and Skurko have remained in custody since their arrest in July.
The newspaper was blocked in July and banned as extremist in November on the 115th anniversary of its founding. The ban has exposed anyone who would publish or repost Nasha Niva materials to prison terms of up to seven years.
Most other Nasha Niva journalists have left the country and continued to publish the newspaper online, changing its domain to bypass the blocking.
Nasha Niva extensively covered the massive anti-government protests that erupted after President Alexander Lukashenko was handed a sixth term after an August 2020 presidential vote that was denounced as rigged by the opposition and the West.
Belarusian authorities responded with a sweeping crackdown that saw more than 35,000 people arrested and thousands beaten by police. Overall, 32 Belarusian journalists are in custody, serving their sentences or awaiting trial.
Tulane to study estrogen’s contradictory dementia effects
NEW ORLEANS — A five-year study by the Tulane University Brain Institute will focus on understanding why estrogen therapy helps protect some women from age-related brain problems, while other women do not benefit from the therapy.
The $14 million study will be funded by the National Institute on Aging of the National Institutes of Health, the university said in a Monday news release. The university notes that estrogen therapy may not benefit all women, especially those with hypertension and Type 2 diabetes.
Jill Daniel is the director of the Tulane Brain Institute. She will lead a team of scientists from the Tulane schools of Science and Engineering, Medicine, and Public Health and Tropical Medicine and from the LSU Health Sciences Center and Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine. They will work to determine the conditions under which estrogen therapy may increase or decrease risk for developing dementia.
“In the lab, estrogens are neuroprotective and enhance memory,” Daniel said. “Yet in women, effects of menopausal estrogen therapy on aging brains can range from beneficial to detrimental.”
