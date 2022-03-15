WORLD
Met announces Mexican as first female architect for wing
MEXICO CITY — New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art announced, Monday, that a Mexican architect has been chosen as the first woman to design a wing at The Met, as the museum is known.
The Met said in a statement, Monday, that Mexican architect Frida Escobedo has been selected to design the renovation of The Met’s modern and contemporary galleries, known as the Oscar L. Tang and H.M. Agnes Hsu-Tang Wing.
The newly re-designed wing at the iconic Manhattan museum will hold modern and contemporary art, as well as photographs, drawings and prints.
The Met has been seeking to revamp the current modern and contemporary galleries for more than a decade. The project will create 80,000 square feet of galleries and public space at an estimated cost of about $500 million.
The museum said “through flexible gallery spaces, the wing will emphasize the interconnectedness of space and time and suggest a non-chronological narrative.”
The museum quoted Escobedo as saying “The Met is one of the most relevant sites for culture on a global scale, and it is an honor to be selected for this historic architectural reimagining.”
Escobedo founded a Mexico City architectural group under her own name in 2006. She achieved widespread recognition after she was chosen to design the annual Serpentine Pavilion in London’s Kensington Gardens.
NATION
Mississippi gov. signs law limiting race in lessons
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill, Monday, to limit how race can be discussed in classrooms, and it became law immediately.
“Contrary to what some critics may claim, this bill in no way, in no shape and in no form prohibits the teaching of history,” Republican Reeves said in a video posted on social media. “Any claim that this bill will somehow stop Mississippi kids from learning about American history is just flat-out wrong.”
The short title of Senate Bill 2113 says it would prohibit “critical race theory.” But the main text of the legislation does not mention or define the theory, and many supporters of the bill also have said they cannot define it.
The new law says no school, community college or university could teach that any “sex, race, ethnicity, religion or national origin is inherently superior or inferior.”
