WORLD
Queen to miss Commonwealth Day
LONDON — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II, who recently recovered from COVID-19, will not attend a Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, next week.
The palace said, Friday, that the 95-year-old monarch has asked her eldest son Prince Charles to represent her at Monday’s service celebrating Britain and the international grouping based around its former colonies.
The palace said the queen plans to continue with other scheduled engagements, next week, including in-person audiences.
The queen tested positive for COVID-19, on Feb. 20, and was said to have mild symptoms. She returned to in-person engagements, this week, meeting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle, on Monday, and later meeting the head of Britain’s armed forces.
Palace officials have said that Elizabeth has been fully vaccinated and has had a booster shot.
Senior royals attending the Commonwealth Day service include Charles, his wife Camilla, and Prince William and his wife Catherine.
NATION
Family of Black man shot by Kansas City police sues for $10M
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The family of a Black man who was shot and killed by a white Kansas City police officer, in 2020, is suing the officer and the Board of Police Commissioners for at least $10 million.
The federal lawsuit filed, Thursday, by Donnie Sanders’ family accuses the officer, Blayne Newton, of using excessive force when he shot Sanders on March 12, 2020. It also accuses the Board, which oversees the Kansas City Police Department, of not properly training or disciplining officers in the use of deadly force, The Kansas City Star reported.
Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the police, said the department does not comment on pending litigation.
Sanders’ death is one of the prominent cases in Kansas City involving Black people cited by civil rights activists when pushing for changes to the Police Department.
Newton shot Sanders, 47, three times after he followed Sanders’ vehicle into an alley. Sanders parked the vehicle and ran, with Newton chasing him, police have said.
Police dashcam video records Newton yelling commands at Sanders to stop and show his hands but the video does not capture the shooting. Kansas City police were not wearing body cameras at the time but have since begun doing so.
Newton told investigators he believed he saw a gun in Sanders’ hand. No weapon was found.
