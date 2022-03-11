WORLD
China eases control to let ruble fall
BEIJING — China is easing government exchange rate controls to let the Russian ruble fall faster in value against the Chinese yuan to help insulate Beijing from economic sanctions on Moscow.
The margin by which the ruble is allowed to fluctuate against the yuan in state-controlled daily trading will be doubled in size to 10% above or below the day’s opening price starting today, the China Foreign Exchange Trade System announced.
The ruble has lost about 40% of its value since Western governments cut off some Russia banks from the international SWIFT payment system in retaliation for President Vladimir Putin’s Feb. 24 attack on Ukraine. Russia’s central bank was blocked from using its foreign currency reserves to defend the exchange rate.
China has avoided joining other governments in criticizing Putin’s attack and has criticized Western sanctions.
NATION
Hundreds attend peace march ahead of Andrew Young’s 90th
ATLANTA — Civil rights leader Andrew Young drew hundreds of people to Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park, Thursday, for a walk organized for his 90th birthday.
The former congressman, United Nations ambassador and Atlanta mayor told the crowd he wanted a “quiet, prayerful march for peace.” Young was instrumental in bringing the Summer Olympics to Atlanta, in 1996, and Centennial park is a legacy of those games.
“Peace is more powerful the more it is silent,” he said. “That does not mean you do nothing, but it means that we communicate with a universal spirit of peace that is the creator of heaven and Earth when we speak from within, not from our lips, but from our hearts, from our minds.”
