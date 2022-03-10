WORLD
In Brazil, artists and activists protest against mining bill
RIO DE JANEIRO — Thousands of Brazilians gathered outside Congress in the capital Brasilia, on Wednesday, to protest a set of bills they say threaten the Amazon rainforest by encouraging deforestation and industrial activity on protected Indigenous lands.
The event, led by star Brazilian musician Caetano Veloso, brought together other marquee artists as well as more than 200 non-profits groups. Meantime, inside Congress’ Lower House, lawmakers began debating a proposal that aims to allow mining on Indigenous territory.
The bill has languished in Congress since far-right President Jair Bolsonaro presented it, in 2020. But war in Ukraine has threatened crucial supply of fertilizer from Russia to Brazil’s vast farmlands, and spurred Bolsonaro’s administration to push for an emergency vote.
The bill has broad support among Bolsonaro’s allies and the powerful farm lobby in Congress. If approved, it will advance to
the Senate.
NATION
Viking Ms. cruise ship touches water for first time
HOUMA, La. — A Swiss company’s plan to offer tourists cruises along the length of the Mississippi River drew a step closer to reality this week as its new 386-passenger ship was floated out of a south Louisiana shipyard.
Viking River Cruises of Basel, which in 2015 announced the plans for Mississippi River cruises, toasted the completion of the Viking Mississippi in a celebration, Monday at a Houma shipyard.
Two US companies already offer cruises up and down the river, which flows 2,350 miles from its source at Minnesota’s Lake Itasca to the Gulf of Mexico. American Queen Voyages, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and American Cruise Lines, based in Guilford, Connecticut, expect to carry a total of 50,000 people on the Mississippi this year, spokespeople said.
The Viking Mississippi is billed by the Swiss competitor as “the largest and most modern ship in the region.” It is to make its first voyage in June between New Orleans and St. Paul, Minnesota — a trip that would take about 1,200 miles by car but is hundreds of miles longer on the twisting river.
“It is a proud moment that this new ship has met an American waterway for the first time,” Torstein Hagen, chairman of Viking, said in a news release.
