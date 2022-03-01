WORLD
Belarus sheds neutral status
KYIV, Ukraine — Belarusian authorities say more than half of the country’s voters approved constitutional reforms that would allow its authoritarian leader to stay in power until 2035 and open the way for stronger military cooperation with Russia, while the Belarusian opposition denounced the vote as a sham.
The referendum on the reforms took place, Sunday, several days after Belarus’ closest ally Russia invaded its neighbor Ukraine.
Belarus’ Central Election Commission said that 65.2% of voters supported the constitutional amendments.
They bring back limits on presidential terms that had been abolished during President Alexander Lukashenko’s tenure, allowing a president only two five-year terms in office. However, the restriction will only take effect once a “newly elected president” assumes office, which gives Lukashenko an opportunity to run for two more terms after his current one expires in 2025.
Biden closes out Black History Month with event
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden welcomed Black leaders to the White House, Monday, for a jovial Black History Month celebration, where he called on Congress to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, and pass voting rights bills.
“I know progress can be slow and frustrating,” Biden said. “But I also know what’s possible if we work together, if we keep the faith, if we remember - changes and charges that are passed down to us.”
About 150 people including members of the Congressional Black Caucus, state and local elected officials, the Rev. Al Sharpton and the Rev. Jesse Jackson, and other community leaders, were gathered in the East Room. Members of Biden’s Cabinet who are Black and other administration officials stood on stage as Biden called on them by name to express his gratitude.
Biden said he was happy to have the event in-person; the Coronavirus prevented the event last year.
