WORLD
Hamas says captive Israeli's condition has deteriorated
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Gaza’s Hamas rulers, on Monday, said the condition of one of the Israelis it is holding captive has deteriorated.
The announcement marked a rare piece of information about the Israelis in Hamas captivity. The Islamic militant group has given no details on the conditions or whereabouts of its prisoners, and it has never allowed the Red Cross to visit them.
NATION
Fire damages cottage next to Prospect Harbor Lighthouse
GOULDSBORO, Maine — A house on the property of the Prospect Harbor Lighthouse caught fire, Monday, officials said.
Multiple fire departments responded and smoke poured from windows of the century-old lightkeeper's cottage in the town of Gouldsboro, east of Winter Harbor.
The blaze was quickly extinguished. There was no immediate word on the extent of damage.
The lighthouse dates to 1849.
