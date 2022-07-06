WORLD
Pakistan police arrest TV journalist on capital outskirts
ISLAMABAD — A prominent Pakistani TV anchorperson known for publicly supporting former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested Tuesday on the outskirts of the capital, his colleagues said.
It was unclear on what charges police arrested Imran Riaz Khan, who is not related to the ex-premier.
The arrest of the TV journalist comes weeks after a court in Islamabad ordered police not to arrest him and several other journalists after complaints were lodged accusing them of inciting hatred against the military.
There was no immediate comment from the government.
Khan, the former premier, took to Twitter to condemn the arrest of the anchorperson.
Khan was ousted as prime minister through a no-confidence vote in the parliament, in April. He contends his removal was part of a US plot, a charge Washington denies.
NATION
September hearing set in kidnapping, killing of Fernley teen
FERNLEY, Nev. — A Nevada judge said, Tuesday, she won’t decide, until September, whether to proceed toward a trial in Lyon County on all the charges facing a man accused of kidnapping and killing a Fernley teenager, in March.
Public defenders for Troy Driver filed a motion, last week, to dismiss the first-degree murder charge in justice court in Fernley. They argue he can’t be tried on that charge in Lyon County because 18-year-old Naomi Irion was killed in neighboring Churchill County.
Lyon County District Attorney Stephen Rye told Justice of the Peace Lori Matheus in court in Fernley, on Tuesday, he plans to file his formal opposition to the motion, next week.
Matheus said she’ll give him until July 20 to do so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.