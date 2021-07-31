WORLD
Iraq military: Many feared dead in terrorist attack in north
BAGHDAD — An attack on a funeral procession in northern Iraq has claimed a number of victims, Iraq’s military said in a statement Friday.
The military said the “terrorist” attack in the province of Salahaddin resulted in a “number of victims” but did not provide specific figures.
An Iraqi security official said eight people had been killed, among them police and civilians, and that armed militants had opened fire on the crowd.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity said the attack had been perpetrated by the Islamic State group. The death toll could not be immediately confirmed.
Northern Iraq has been a hotspot for IS activity since their territorial defeat in 2017 by Iraqi security forces with assistance from the U.S.-led coalition. Iraqi forces routinely carry out anti-IS operations in the rugged mountainous northern region and the deserts of western Iraq where they are known to be holed up.
Earthquake shakes parts of Peru
LIMA, Peru — A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook the north Pacific coast of Peru on Friday, sending people fleeing their homes, damaging a centuries old church and injuring at least one person.
The US Geological Survey reported that the earthquake happened at 12:10 p.m. local time, with an epicenter about 5 miles east of the city of Sullana. It was also felt in southern Ecuador.
The earthquake caused many citizens of Sullana to leave their homes. A woman was injured after being trapped under a collapsed wall while a car was crushed by bricks.
NATION
Man charged with beheading woman in Minneapolis suburb
SHAKOPEE, Minn. — A man was charged with murder Friday for allegedly beheading a woman while they were in a car in traffic in suburban Minneapolis.
Prosecutors say Alexis Saborit, 42, attacked America Thayer, 56, on Wednesday afternoon at in intersection in Shakopee. Authorities have not said what motivated the attack, but Soborit has a criminal history that includes a domestic assault conviction for an attack against Thayer in 2017. At that time, she said they had been dating seven years.
According to the complaint and a search warrant affidavit in the second-degree intentional murder case, police were notified that a body with no head had been pulled out of a car belonging to Thayer and that a suspicious man was seen walking in a nearby alley. Police arrived to find Thayer’s headless body on the ground, next to her bloodied car. Her head was a foot away. A machete-style knife, bloody shirt and shoes were found in an alley a few blocks away, the Star Tribune reported.
