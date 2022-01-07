WORLD
Senegal rejects bill to double jail time for homosexuality
DAKAR, Senegal — Senegal’s National Assembly has rejected a proposed law that would have doubled the jail time for people convicted of homosexuality, which is illegal in the country, though proponents of the bill vowed to press ahead with their efforts.
The proposed legislation backed by about a dozen members of parliament would have increased the maximum sentence from five years to 10. But legislative members of President Macky Sall’s coalition already had said they found the measure unnecessary and on Wednesday, it was formally rejected.
The office of the National Assembly issued a statement saying that Sall already had made clear that homosexuality will not be legalized and is already “severely punished by the Senegalese penal code.”
Cheikh Mbacke Bara Dolly, an opposition leader in parliament, slammed his ruling coalition colleagues for rejecting the bill without further debate.
“They should have let the process come to its conclusion,” he said, Thursday. “This rejection will give more power to the LGBT community.”
Human rights groups and Western leaders have lobbied Senegal to ease its laws against sexual minorities, bringing up the issue on business trips to the West African country in recent years.
NATION
Texas toddler gets gun in car, shoots mother, sibling
GRANBURY, Texas — A handgun went off in the hands of a toddler in a Texas Walmart parking lot, Wednesday, wounding the child’s mother in the arm and side and young sibling in the leg, police said.
The shooting happened in Granbury, Texas, about 40 miles southwest of Fort Worth.
Police said the gun discharged once when the two-year-old took it from between a seat and the center console while in the car with a one-year-old sibling and with their 23-year-old mother standing outside near the driver’s side door. The children’s 26-year-old father was standing near the vehicle’s rear, police said.
The mother and one-year-old were taken to Fort Worth hospitals, but neither was wounded severely, said police Lt. Russell Grizzard.
Police are still investigating and haven’t yet determined if any charges will be filed, Grizzard said
