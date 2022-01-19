WORLD
Lebanese judge freezes assets of central bank governor
BEIRUT — An investigating judge in Beirut on Tuesday, froze some assets belonging to the country’s central bank governor, who is accused of corruption and dereliction of duties during Lebanon’s unprecedented economic meltdown.
Judge Ghada Aoun said she ordered the freeze “as a precautionary measure” while an investigation into allegations against Gov. Riad Salameh continues. The governor failed to show up for questioning Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by a Lebanese anti-corruption group.
Last week, Aoun issued a travel ban for Salameh in the same case. The long-serving central bank governor is also being investigated in a handful of European countries on suspicion of money laundering.
NATION
Man lying on Colorado road is run over by police SUV, dies
AURORA, Colo. — A man who was lying on a road in a Denver suburb died after he was run over by a police vehicle, authorities said Tuesday.
The 37-year-old man from Salt Lake City was hit Monday night by an Aurora Police Department officer driving a fully marked police SUV, the Colorado State Patrol said in a statement.
The unidentified man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, had been wearing dark clothes and was seen drunk at a nearby store before he was run over, according to a statement from the state patrol, which is investigating the crash.
The police officer driving the vehicle was on duty but not responding to a call when the man was run over, the state patrol said. The officer, who was not identified, requested medical help after hitting the man, the statement said.
Former New York Post editor alleges harassment, retaliation
NEW YORK — A New York Post editor whose departure was announced, Tuesday, alleged she was fired two months after revealing to an executive that former editor Col Allan had sexually harassed her.
The Post said any suggestion of wrongdoing related to Editor-in-Chief Keith Poole’s announcement of Michelle Gotthelf’s exit was meritless.
Poole, who Gotthelf said fired her in November after more than two decades at the Post, is a defendant in a lawsuit she filed Tuesday, along with Allan, the newspaper’s publishing company and corporate owner News Corp.
