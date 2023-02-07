WORLD
Kosovo PM criticizes the West
WORLD
Kosovo PM criticizes the West
PRISTINA, Kosovo — Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti has called on Western powers not to pressure his tiny Balkan country into accepting a contentious association of five Serb-majority municipalities that is ramping up tensions between Kosovo and Serbia.
Kurti told The Associated Press that the focus instead should be on making Serbia more democratic and getting rid of what he called Belgrade’s hopes of regional leadership. Kurti said in the interview on Sunday that the Serbian government should acknowledge Kosovo’s independence in order to “face the past.” He stressed that Belgrade should lean more toward the European Union and NATO and not Russia.
NATION
Funeral home finds woman breathing hours after declared dead
MILLER PLACE, N.Y. — An 82-year-old woman was pronounced dead at a New York nursing home but found to be breathing three hours later at the funeral home where she had been taken, authorities said.
The woman was pronounced dead at Water’s Edge Rehab and Nursing Center at Port Jefferson on Long Island at 11:15 a.m., Saturday, Suffolk County police said.
The woman, whose name was not released, was taken to the O.B. Davis Funeral Homes in Miller Place at 1:30 p.m., police said in a news release. She was discovered breathing at 2:09 p.m., they said.
The woman was taken to a hospital. No update on her condition was available, Monday.
The case has been referred to the state attorney general’s office for investigation, police said.
The state health department is investigating.
