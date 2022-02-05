WORLD
Montenegro’s pro-Serbian coalition collapses
PODGORICA, Montenegro — Montenegro’s conservative pro-Serbian governing coalition collapsed, Friday, amid internal disputes, after parliament backed a no-confidence motion tabled by a junior coalition partner.
Lawmakers voted 43-11 in favor of the motion against Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic’s government following weeks of political deadlock. Other lawmakers in the 81-seat parliament either abstained or left the session before the vote.
Krikokapic, a university professor who is close to the Serbian Orthodox Church, has headed an ideologically-mixed coalition that included pro-Serbian groups — as well as smaller parties which are not happy with the pace of reforms needed for the small country’s bid to join the European Union.
Friday’s vote came less than two years after Krikokapic’ coalition came to power, replacing a long-ruling pro-Western party.
NATION
Alabama building to share names of KKK leader, Black student
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A University of Alabama building named for a former governor who led the Ku Klux Klan a century ago will also bear the name of the first Black person to attend the school, trustees decided.
Graves Hall, an academic building named for two-term Gov. Bibb Graves, a progressive who also was Grand Cyclops of the KKK before leaving the group, in the late 1920s, will become Lucy-Graves Hall to recognize Autherine Lucy Foster, who, in 1956, became the first Black person to enroll at Alabama.
She briefly attended classes in Graves Hall but was expelled three days later after her presence brought protests and threats against her life. In 2019, she was awarded an honorary doctorate by the university, where she had returned and earned a masters degree in education, in 1992.
Trustees voted to approve the change during a meeting, Thursday, news outlets reported.
Now 92, Foster expressed thanks for the honor.
“I am so grateful to all who think that this naming opportunity has the potential to motivate and encourage others to embrace the importance of education, and to have the courage to commit to things that seek to make a difference in the lives of others,” her statement said.
The student newspaper, The Crimson White, published an editorial saying Graves’ name doesn’t belong on the building beside Lucy’s, given his association with the violent, racist organization.
“Graves’ Klan membership was a convenient stepping stone in his political career. He shed his white robes once they no longer suited his political purpose. While he became known as one of the most progressive governors in the South, his ability to do so came with the endorsement of a white supremacist organization,” it said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.