WORLD
Sanofi, GSK to seek OK for COVID-19 vaccine
LONDON — Drugmakers Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline said, Wednesday, they will seek regulatory approval for a new COVID-19 vaccine after human trials showed it provided a high level of protection against the disease.
Late-stage trials found that two doses of the vaccine were about 58% effective in preventing infection and 75% effective in preventing moderate to severe disease, the companies said in a statement. A separate study on the vaccine’s use as a booster showed that it “induced a significant increase in neutralizing antibodies,’’ they said.
“The evolving epidemiology of COVID-19 demonstrates the need for a variety of vaccines,’’ Roger Connor, president of GSK Vaccines, said in a statement.
Late-stage trials of the current formulation of the vaccine were conducted on 10,000 adults in the US, Asia, Africa and Latin America. The companies didn’t provide a breakdown of the vaccine’s effectiveness for different age groups.
Authorization of the shot would bolster efforts to combat a pandemic that has already taken more than 5.9 million lives worldwide as the makers of existing vaccines struggle to produce enough doses to meet demand.
NATION
Manhattan DA returns artifacts to Greece
NEW YORK — Dozens of looted antiquities seized from billionaire hedge fund founder Michael Steinhardt after a yearslong investigation have been returned to the people of Greece, prosecutors in New York announced, Wednesday.
The artifacts included a sculpture of a young man from about 560 B.C., known as a kouros, that is worth $14 million, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.
The district attorney’s office has accused Steinhardt of relying on a “sprawling underworld of antiquities traffickers, crime bosses, money launderers and tomb raiders” to build his collection.
The handover of the ancient objects to Greece occurred after the district attorney’s office announced a deal in December under which Steinhardt was to surrender $70 million worth of artifacts acquired illegally from Greece and other countries including Egypt, Israel, Syria and Turkey.
Under the agreement, Steinhardt will not face criminal charges but is subject to an unprecedented lifetime ban on acquiring antiquities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.