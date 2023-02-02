WORLD
Ukraine: Russia eyeing eastern push
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian officials say Russia is mustering its military might in the country’s Luhansk region. Kyiv suspects the movements are preparation for an offensive in the eastern province as the anniversary of Moscow’s invasion approaches. The province’s governor said the Kremlin’s forces were expelling residents near Russian-held parts of the front line so they can’t provide information about troop deployments. Also Wednesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government continued its crackdown on alleged corruption. A prominent lawmaker says the government dismissed several officials. Zelenskyy was elected in 2019 on an anti-corruption platform in a country long gripped by graft. The latest allegations come as Western allies are channeling billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine.
NATION
Youth hailed as hero in icy pond rescue dies in shooting
DREXEL HILL, Pa. — A Philadelphia-area teenager hailed as a hero for helping to rescue three children from an icy pond, last year, has died in an apparent accidental shooting over the weekend, authorities said.
Police in Upper Darby said a group of teenagers and young adults were in a Drexel Hill apartment at about 5 p.m., Sunday, when a gunshot fatally wounded 17-year-old Anthony Alexander of Collingdale Borough. A 16-year-old Collingdale youth who surrendered the next day faces third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, weapons and other charges in Delaware county and was being held in lieu of 10% of a $750,000 bail.
