WORLD
Water traps three Polish researchers in Austrian cave
BERLIN — Rescuers in Austria, on Friday, tried to reach three Polish researchers who got trapped when water from melted ice or snow entered the cave where they were working, authorities said.
Officials in Salzburg said a rescue operation was launched, late Thursday, in the Lamprechtsofen cave near the village of St. Martin bei Lofer.
Unusually warm temperatures caused the meltwater to enter the cave, making it dangerous for the researchers to leave, the authorities said.
Authorities said they have not been able to make contact with the researchers yet but described the trio as “complete professionals, at least one of whom knows the cave well.”
“We are optimistic because they are well equipped,” said Monika Feichtner, head of Salzburg’s cave rescue service. The cave contains rescue alcoves with blankets and emergency equipment, she said.
NATION
Arches weighing 40 tons collapse along pedestrian walkway
HICKORY, N.C. — An investigation is underway in North Carolina after decorative wooden arches weighing 40 tons collapsed along a pedestrian walkway in the city of Hickory.
No one was hurt after the arches fell around midnight, although a nearby bridge was damaged, city officials told the Hickory Daily Record, Friday morning. A possible cause has not been given.
The arches were erected less than a year ago. They had been a centerpiece of a pedestrian thoroughfare in downtown called City Walk. The project was funded through a bond referendum. The arches cost about $750,000 and made up about 5% of the $14.3 million City Walk contract.
Hickory Mayor Hank Guess said last spring that the arches would be “safe” and would “last forever.”
They mayor said, Friday, morning that he was grateful no one was hurt. Taxpayers will not bear any costs from the collapse because of the warranty on the arches, he said.
Illinois court decision lets schools decide mask rules
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — An Illinois court dismissed an appeal of a judge’s ruling that blocked Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s requirement that masks be worn in schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19, saying the issue is moot and districts can decide their own rules.
In its decision, late Thursday, the state appeals court noted that the emergency rules that Pritzker implemented on Sept. 17 expired, Sunday. A bipartisan legislative oversight panel, on Tuesday, voted against the state health department’s request reinstatement amid a decrease in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.
“The existence of an actual controversy is a prerequisite for appellate jurisdiction, and a reviewing court will generally not decide matters that are abstract, hypothetical, or moot,” the appeals court wrote.
