WORLD
Ecuador OKs measure regulating abortion in some cases
QUITO, Ecuador — Ecuadorian legislators approved a measure, Thursday, setting regulations for terminating pregnancies resulting from rape, following a Constitutional Court ruling that decriminalized such abortions.
Previously, Ecuador allowed abortions only when a woman’s life was endangered by pregnancy.
Passed on a 75-41 vote, with 14 lawmakers abstaining, the new measure allows abortions up to 12 weeks of pregnancy for adult women in urban areas and up to 16 weeks for minors and adults in rural areas.
The Constitutional Court ruled, last April, that abortions in rape cases must be decriminalized, but left it to the legislature to implement regulations.
NATION
CDC: NYC anime convention did not spread omicron widely
NEW YORK — When a person tested positive for Omicron after attending an anime convention in New York City, late last year, health officials raced to determine if the indoor gathering was a superspreader event.
It wasn’t, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concluded, Thursday. Widespread masking, vaccinations and good air flow at the Javits Center prevented the highly contagious Omicron variant from spreading widely.
Investigators found 119 infections from about 53,000 people who attended the event over three days in November.
