WORLD
At least seven killed in explosion and fire in southern France
PARIS — At least seven people, including two children, have been killed in an explosion and subsequent fire that occurred in apartment buildings in southern France on Monday.
Officials said a search is ongoing for at least two people who are missing.
French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin went to the site in the town of Saint-Laurent-de-la-Salanque and said about 30 people were wounded or suffered psychological trauma in the explosion that occurred around 2 a.m.
Local radio France Bleu Roussillon reported that the explosion occurred on the ground floor of a two-story building, which was a grocery-sandwich bar. The fire then spread to neighboring buildings.
An investigation is underway.
NATION
Jill Biden turns Valentine’s Day into lesson for second graders
WASHINGTON — Jill Biden has turned Valentine’s Day into a lesson for second graders.
The first lady and longtime teacher had Washington elementary school students design Valentine’s Day hearts that are hanging in the East Wing of the White House.
Twenty second graders from Aiton Elementary School and their teacher, Alejandro Diasgranados, also toured the White House on Monday and saw their “heart work” on display. It was the first time many of these students have been to the White House, Biden’s office said.
The first lady also took the group to the North Lawn to see her Valentine’s Day installation: hand-painted, wooden artwork in the shapes of the Bidens’ puppy, Commander, and cat, Willow. There was also a separate heart-shaped cut-out inscribed with 1 Corinthians 13:13, “Three things will last forever — faith, hope and love — and the greatest of these is love.”
