WORLD
Puerto Rico firefighters secure wage increase after protests
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico’s governor, on Thursday, announced a $500 monthly salary increase for firefighters a day after they joined thousands of public employees in a protest to demand higher wages and improved pensions.
The money will temporarily come from federal funds that run out, in 2026, until officials identify a local source to make the increase permanent, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said.
Firefighters in the US territory earn a base salary of $1,500 a month but were seeking $2,500 plus an improved pension plan.
Pierluisi noted that the $500 increase goes into effect July 1, the same day firefighters also would receive an additional $125 increase previously approved by a federal control board that oversees the island’s finances.
Earlier this week, Pierluisi also announced a $1,000 monthly increase for teachers, school principals, regional superintendents and others. That announcement came after 70% of public school teachers left their classrooms last week and took to the streets to demand higher wages.
The recent announcements come as the island of 3.2 million people tries to emerge from a deep economic crisis and restructure a portion of its more than $70 billion public debt load as part of a bankruptcy process.
NATION
Deputy Virginia AG resigns over posts lauding Jan. 6 rioters
RICHMOND, Va. — A deputy Virginia attorney general resigned, Thursday, after social media posts surfaced in which she praised the Capitol rioters as “patriots,” falsely claimed Donald Trump won the 2020 election and espoused conspiracy theories about voter fraud.
A spokeswoman for Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares confirmed Monique Miles’ resignation and said that her posts, first reported by The Washington Post, had been unknown to the office, before Thursday morning.
“The Attorney General has been very clear — Joe Biden won the election and he has condemned the January 6th attack,” spokeswoman Victoria LaCivita said in a statement to The Associated Press.
The Washington Post reported that it had obtained screenshots of the Facebook posts by Miles, authenticated them with people who interacted with Miles, and shared them with Miyares’ office.
The newspaper reported that the social media comments from Miles were not publicly visible but that Miles said they had not been deleted.
