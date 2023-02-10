WORLD
Nigerian universities to close for vote over security fears
ABUJA, Nigeria — Nigerian authorities on Thursday directed all universities to shut down for nearly three weeks for this month’s presidential elections, citing security concerns.
The National Universities Commission said “concerns expressed on the security of staff, students and properties of our respective institutions,” were a factor in the decision, in a letter to universities signed by Chris Maiyaki, its deputy executive secretary.
On Feb. 25, Nigerians will elect a successor for President Muhammadu Buhari, as well as state governors and lawmakers. An unprecedented 94 million are registered to vote.
NATION
Students walk out after being told to limit program
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — More than 200 students walked out of class at an Alabama high school after they say they were told by school leaders to omit certain relevant events from an upcoming student-led Black History Month program. Students told WBMA-TV they were ordered to leave out major historical moments, including slavery and the civil rights movement, from the program scheduled for Feb. 22, at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa. Tuscaloosa County Schools Superintendent Dr. Keri Johnson, in a statement, denied allegations that an administrator told the students to not mention some historical elements. She said that was false information circulating. Johnson also said the school system supports the students’ right to peacefully demonstrate.
Senate OKs bill addressing North Carolina hotel guest rights
RALEIGH, NC — Legislation that sets a three-month window before long-term hotel and inn guests in North Carolina obtain legal protections commonly reserved for home and apartment renters was approved by the state
Senate on Thursday.
Republicans in charge of the chamber pushed through the measure after using parliamentary maneuvers to turn away several amendments offered by a Democrat who said the bill would harm vulnerable citizens fearful of getting thrown out of their only housing.
The measure, which now goes to the House following a 28-16 vote, was developed after some hoteliers complained of difficulties removing some disorderly guests.
