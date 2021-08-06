WORLD
18 to stand trial after hazing death of Black student
BRUSSELS — All eighteen students accused of playing a role in the death of a Black student during an initiation ritual at a Belgian university have been ordered to stand trial, lawyers for the victim’s mother said on Thursday.
Twenty-year-old Sanda Dia died in a hospital in December 2018 after he was forced to drink excessive amounts of alcohol, fish oil, and made to sit in freezing water during a vicious hazing to enter the elite student fraternity called Reuzegom.
Lawyers Nathalie Buisseret and David Dendoncker confirmed reports in Belgian media that the students from the prestigious KU Leuven university will face charges of manslaughter, intentional administration of harmful substances resulting in death, degrading treatment and culpable negligence.
A date for the trial has yet to be set.
Jihadi rebels kill 30 in north Burkina Faso
JOHANNESBURG — At least 30 people, including members of the military, were killed by jihadi rebels in northern Burkina Faso, the government said Thursday.
Eleven civilians, 15 soldiers, and four volunteer defense fighters, were killed by “terrorists” in several villages outside the town of Markoye in Oudalan province near the border with Niger on Wednesday, Aime Barthelemy Simpore, assistant to the minister of defense, said in a statement.
The civilians were killed at midday and the military and volunteers were ambushed four hours later after being detached to secure the area, the government said. At least 10 jihadi rebels were killed and the area has been secured by the army, with air and ground patrols conducting sweeps.
NATION
Alaska: Three volcanoes erupt
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Three remote Alaska volcanoes are in various states of eruption, one producing lava and the other two blowing steam and ash.
So far, none of the small communities near the volcanoes have been affected, Chris Waythomas, a geologist with the Alaska Volcano Observatory, said Thursday.
Webcams on Thursday clearly showed episodic low-level ash emissions from Pavlof Volcano, prompting the observatory to raise the volcano’s threat level from yellow, or exhibiting signs of unrest, to orange, indicating an eruption is underway with minor volcanic ash emissions.
Ash clouds were rising just above the volcano’s 8,261-foot summit, drifting about six miles to the south before dissipating, Waythomas said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.