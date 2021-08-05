WORLD
Russia blocks news sites
MOSCOW — Russian authorities have blocked two online news outlets critical of the Kremlin, the latest move in the recent government crackdown on critical and independent media ahead of Russia’s September parliamentary elections.
Oktrytye Media and MBKh Media, which are backed by leading Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky, said Wednesday night their websites had become unavailable for users of most Russian internet providers.
Both outlets said they had not received any notifications from authorities explaining why they were blocked.
NATION
Police: Details of grisly Indiana killing
LAPORTE, Ind. — An Indiana woman charged in her husband’s fatal shooting used an axe to cut off his legs before trying to enlist her two teenage children in a failed plan to burn his remains, authorities said.
Thessalonica Allen, of LaPorte is charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and several other counts in the July 28 fatal shooting of her husband, Randy Allen. During the 34-year-old woman’s initial hearing Wednesday, the judge entered a not guilty plea on her behalf and appointed her a public defender.
In court documents, authorities say a Michigan man who has a child with Thessalonica Allen told police about the killing last Thursday, saying she contacted him claiming her husband had been beating their child.
When the man entered her apartment, she showed him her husband’s body in a closet and sought his help moving it to her vehicle, but he declined, saying he wanted to return home, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.