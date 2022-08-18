WORLD
Syria denies it is holding US journalist Austin Tice
DAMASCUS, Syria — Syria denied, on Wednesday, it is holding US journalist Austin Tice or other Americans after President Joe Biden accused the Syrian government of detaining him.
The Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Damascus “denies it had kidnapped or is holding any American citizen on its territories.”
“The US issued, last week, misleading and illogical statements by the American president and secretary of state that included baseless accusations against Syria that it had kidnapped or detained American citizens, including former US Marine Austin Tice,” the statement said.
Biden’s comments, last week, came in a statement released by the White House to mark the 10th anniversary of Tice’s abduction, which took place when he was in Syria covering its brutal conflict. Biden’s remarks were the clearest indication so far that the US is certain Tice is being held by the government of President Bashar Assad.
NATION
Former Jackson officer gets five-year sentence in beating death
JACKSON, Miss. — A former police officer in Mississippi received a five-year prison sentence, Wednesday, for the 2019 beating death of a man who was pulled from a vehicle during a manhunt.
The former Jackson detective, Anthony Fox, was sentenced by Hinds County Circuit Judge Adrienne Wooten. She gave him 20 years but suspended 15.
A jury, on Aug. 4, convicted Fox of culpable negligence manslaughter in the death of 62-year-old George Robinson.
Two other Jackson police officers, Lincoln Lampley and Desmond Barney, were cleared of second-degree murder charges, last year, in Robinson’s death.
